Rotary Club of Goleta Welcomes New Member Brian Rocha

The Rotary Club of Goleta recently welcomed new member Brian Rocha.

Rocha is an alumni of UC Santa Barbara and has been involved in the restaurant industry in Santa Barbara for several years.

In most recent years, Rocha has been traveling the world while managing his company, CommOut Media, which focuses on online media, branding and sponsorships.

Frances Gilliland, membership chairwoman, presented Rocha with the Rotary International Membership plaque at Tuesday’s dinner meeting held at the Elephant Bar Restaurant in Goleta.

Rocha has hit the road running and is already active in two committees, serving on the Public Relations and Publicity Committee and the Marketing and Development Committee. Rocha will be upgrading the Rotary website page and enhancing the Rotary Facebook page.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.