Santa Barbara Rescue Mission to Serve Easter Feast to Those in Need

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is holding its annual Easter Feast from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28.

The dinner celebration will occur in the Rescue Mission’s dining hall at 535 E. Yanonali St.

The mission’s staff, along with the help of more than 20 volunteers, will serve meals to men, women and children.

Through charitable donations of food items and gifts from the Santa Barbara community, the Mission is prepared to serve up to 300 people in need.

“If you’ve walked the streets of our city, you’ve seen them –– the homeless, hungry, fear-etched faces … men and women with little left to live for,” said Rolf Geyling, president of the Rescue Mission. “It costs only $1.50 to give one guest a meal and hope for transformation this Easter season.”

Volunteers are still needed to help serve! Please contact Lizzy MacRae at 805.966.1316 x107 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Rebecca Weber is the director of communications for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.