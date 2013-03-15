State Lands Commission to Hold Public Hearing in Goleta on Venoco Recommissioning Project

Venoco Inc. has applied to the California State Lands Commission to return to full oil production on platforms 421-1 and 421-2.

The State Lands Commission will be holding a Public Scoping Hearing on the State Lease 421 Recommissioning Project at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. April 3 in the Goleta City Council Chambers.

Public comment to the commission on the scope and content of the environmental analysis, alternatives and mitigation measures will be taken at both the afternoon and evening sessions of the hearing.

Written comments on the project may be submitted and must be received or postmarked by April 9. Comments should be mailed to: Eric Gillies, Assistant Chief, Division of Environmental Planning and Management, California State Lands Commission, 100 Howe Ave., Suite 100-South, Sacramento, CA 95825.

Goleta City Hall is located at 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B. The Council Chambers are located on the backside of the building.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.