‘Annie’ Sparkles at Dos Pueblos High

Annie, the musical orphan who promises that “Tomorrow” will be better, is the spring musical playing this week at Dos Pueblos High.
The spunky little redhead and her pooch, Sandy, will offer Depression-era wisdom and hope at 7 p.m. Thursday, 6 p.m. Friday, and 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the school’s performing arts theater, 7266 Alameda Ave. Tickets are $12.50 general and $10.50 for students. Click here to purchase tickets or for more information, or call 805.968.1541.
— Margo Kline covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.