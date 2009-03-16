Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 12:29 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Boys’ Tennis: Dos Pueblos Stings Camarillo in 15-3 Victory

On eve of Channel League play, Chargers step up to stomp Scorpions

By Liz Frech | March 16, 2009 | 10:30 p.m.

“Fight for it ...” Under warm conditions, touched by a subtle breeze, Dos Pueblos (3-1) took the sting out of the Scorpions at Camarillo (3-4) with effective shotmaking and endurance. Having played two tough schools last week definitely prepared the Chargers for this match.

In dubs, Dos Pueblos captured eight sets, with Eric Katz and Andy Silverstein sweeping their three decisively. Jake Roberts and Eric Zmolek started off slowly but put the pressure on their opponents, and won two of their three sets. Robert Laskin and Sean Simpson played with authority in snagging their lone set before John Kim and Malcolm Sutton subbed in. Kim, fresh from the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy’s appearance at a weekend Robotics competition in Long Beach, and Sutton did not let fatigue slow them down, as they finished their two sets quickly.

In singles, Dos Pueblos (3-1) took seven sets. Sasha Gryaznov swept his three sets and lost only four games. Richard Cheng also swept his three sets, and provided a thrilling last set in taking down a much taller player with a higher ranking. The match oscillated back and forth. In the end Cheng prevailed in a tiebreaker, 7-5. This “bundle of energy” ran down every ball and sent clean winners here and there. Alternate Peter Shao also contributed to the Chargers’ singles’ total with a fine win.

It was a great team effort. Way to go, Chargers!

Next up for Dos Pueblos is its first Channel League match, at Ventura on Tuesday.

Dos Pueblos 15, Camarillo 3

Dos Pueblos Singles:
Sasha Gryaznov (No. 24 B16s; No. 59 B18s) 3-0
Richard Cheng (No. 226 B16s) 3-0
Austin Cano 0-2
Peter Shao 1-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles:
Eric Katz/Andy Silverstein 3-0
Jake Roberts/Eric Zmolek 2-1
Robert Laskin/Sean Simpson 1-0
John Kim/Malcolm Sutton 2-0

Camarillo Singles:
Connor Karen (No. 181 18s) 1-2
Joey Sander 0-1
Justin Anderson (No. 256 B16s) 1-2
Ken Wang 0-2

Camarillo Doubles:
Bret Meier/Ben Weweck 1-2
Eric Chen/Tanner Marczuk 0-3
Renzo Romero/Josh Urbano 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.

