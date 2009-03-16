CAMA Invites You Through a Brandenburg Gateway

The next concert in the International Series of the Community Arts Music Association (CAMA) will feature the Academy Of Ancient Music, Richard Egarr, director and harpsichord, in a performance of the complete “Brandenburg Concertos” by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750), which will take place at 8 p.m. Wednesday at The Granada (aka the “Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts”).

The concerti, in the order of their performance, will include the “Concerto No. 1 in F major for 2 Corni di Caccia, 3 Oboes, Bassoon, Violin Piccolo concertato, 2 Violins, Viola and Violoncello, with Basso Continuo in F major, BWV 1046;” the “Concerto No. 6 in B-flat Major for 2 Viole da Braccio, 2 Viole da Gamba, Violoncello, Violone and Harpsichord in B-flat major, BWV 1051;” the “Concerto No. 2 in F Major for Trumpet, Recorder, Oboe and Violin concertati, and 2 Violins, Viola, and Violone, with Violoncello and Basso for Harpsichord in F major, BWV 1047;” the “Concerto No. 5 in D Major for Traverso, Violin principale, Violin and Viola in ripieno, Violoncello, Violone and Harpsichord concertato in D major, BWV 1050;” the “Concerto No. 3 in G Major for 3 Violins, 3 Violas, and 3 Violoncelli, with Basso for Harpsichord in G major, BWV 1048;” and the “Concerto No. 4 in G Major for Violin Principale, 2 Recorders in Echo, 2 Violins, Viola, and Violone, Violoncello and Continuo in G major, BWV 1049.”

In addition to Egarr, the Academy of Ancient Music consists of Pavlo Beznosiuk, Rodolfo Richter, Pierre Joubert and William Thorp, violins (Richter doubles on viola); Trevor Jones, Emma Alter and Bill Thorp, violas; Joseph Crouch, Imogen Seth Smith and Cassandra Luckhardt, cellos (Samith and Luckhardt double on da gamba); Judith Evans, double bass; Rachel Beckett, flute and recorder; Robert Ehrlich, recorder; Frank de Bruine, Lars Henriksson and Gail Hennessy, oboes; Alastair Mitchell, bassoon; Andrew Clark and David Bentley, horns; David Blackadder, trumpet; and Willliam Carter, theorbo.

When some austere master violinist or master cellist decides to devote an entire concert to Bach’s unaccompanied works for his or her instrument, the law of diminishing returns kicks in, sooner or later, for the audience. What starts as a leisure time activity winds up in a classroom, expressions becoming increasingly fixed and jaws more firmly clenched as the entertainer-turned-instructor grinds brilliantly on. No similar problem arises with the Brandenburgs, each being scored for a different ensemble and put together according to different rules. If you don’t find what you are hearing of particular interest one moment, don’t despair — something perfectly delightful is bound to come along quite soon. In each concerto, Bach explores every cubic inch, every nook and cranny, of the musical space defined by the ensemble and key signature, usually suspending the passage of time in the process. That he holds our rapt attention throughout is a tribute to his genius.

Click here for tickets to the Academy of Ancient Music or for more information, or call the Granada Box Office at 805.899.2222 or CAMA at 805.966.4324.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.