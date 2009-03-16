Letter to the Editor: Pappas Lawsuit Nothing More than Sour Grapes

Steve Pappas needs to realize that he lost the election. His “lawsuit” is nothing more than a self-indulgent case of sour grapes. Shame on him. In this economy, with so many in our community struggling, he’s there with his hand out asking people to finance his narcissistic folly. The voice of the people has been spoken, and Steve Pappas wants them silenced — privacy rights be damned. Steve Pappas was defeated by a better candidate — fair and square. An honorable man would accept his defeat with grace and dignity.
Joni Kelly
Santa Barbara