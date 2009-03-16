Letter to the Editor: Unions Are Destroying Our Competitiveness

Get rid of unions.
The unnecessary unions in America have long outlived any usefulness, and have been replaced with thousands of government agencies overseeing all business. The unions are now job-killing machines in America, chasing millions of jobs to other countries. This cannot continue.
Go union, go bankrupt. Newspapers, steel, automobiles, mining, manufacturing, government, airlines, food, agriculture, technology. Unions are destroying our competitiveness, so we are allowing unions to destroy ourselves.
Kevin O’Connor
Santa Barbara