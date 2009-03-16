Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 12:31 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Police Arrest 3 in Flurry of Fights in Downtown Santa Barbara

Backup officers are called to the scene to restore order and disperse a crowd of 100 early Sunday in the 500 block of State Street

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 16, 2009 | 1:36 p.m.

Santa Barbara police investigating a fight downtown early Sunday discovered several altercations going on and then had to disperse as many as 100 bystanders after officers made three arrests.

Police Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte, a department spokesman, said officers were investigating a fight that had broken out outside of Statemynt, 519 State St., about 1:30 a.m. Sunday when several people alerted the officers of a different fight down the street.

According to the police report, officers observed a crowd of 20 to 30 people gathered on the sidewalk, some of whom were fighting. After the officers approached and ordered the fighting to stop and for the crowd to disperse, the fight continued and officers deployed tasers to take the subjects into custody. Because the crowd continued to grow, reaching about 100 people, additional police units were called to the scene to help disperse it.

Arrested and booked at Santa Barbara County Jail for an outstanding felony warrant was Michael Merriweather Henderson, 26, of Santa Barbara. Phillip Trenton Cota, 24, also of Santa Barbara, was arrested and booked for resisting and delaying an officer. Linwood Antonio Ellis, 34, of Oxnard, was also arrested but was cited and released for resisting and delaying an officer.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 