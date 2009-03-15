San Roque School Wins Girls’ Basketball Championship

Epic game against Crane goes down to the wife before the Comets prevail

On a March afternoon, the Crane Country Day School and San Roque School girls’ basketball teams played an epic game that exemplified sportsmanship, competition and athleticism. Parents, coaches and fans watched these athletes dive and hustle, playing hard-nosed defense from start to finish. They had all of us standing, cheering and rooting throughout the game.

The game began with San Roque taking a seven-point lead after the first half and was held scoreless in the second half. In the final minutes Crane made a feverish run, drawing within three points of a tie game, but the scrambling and turnovers helped San Roque hold on to finish with a 17-14 victory.

This is what school sports is about — children having fun, competing and respecting the game in way that many of us remember.

The Comets are co-coached by Brian Sothcott and Shane Stump.

— Kevin Redick is San Roque School’s development direct.