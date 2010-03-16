Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Go Down Swinging

Dos Pueblos loses 8-10 to Ventura in its first league match of the season

Since the season opened, the Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team hasn’t played with a full squad. Tuesday was no different on a road trip to Ventura.

Sidelined by injury, Sasha Gryaznov stayed back, as did Richard Cheng, who is prepping for the mock trial state championships. Nonetheless, the Chargers gave everything they had in their first Channel League contest in spite of the heat and flu. They took nothing for granted in the 8-10 loss.

Although outmatched in singles, the Chargers pushed forward in doubles, where they lost only nine games. Unfortunately, DP was only one set shy of a sweep. The Chargers had two very close sets that went Ventura’s way. Austin Cano played an epic set, involving a lot of long rallies, against No. 3 Jacob Rucker, and Peter Shao and Sean Simpson had a seesaw battle with the No. 1 team of Brandon Bushnell and Parker Harris.

I am proud of the intensity, tenacity and sportsmanship the teams displayed. Way to go, Chargers!

DP, 4-3 overall and 0-1 in league, will host Santa Barbara on Wednesday in another Channel League contest.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Austin Cano 0-3

Robert Laskin 0-3

Sean Handley 0-3

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Malcolm Sutton/Christian Edstrom 3-0

Andy Silverstein/Eric Katz 3-0

Peter Shao/Sean Simpson 1-1

Peter Shao/Eric Zmolek 1-0

Ventura Singles

Brendan MacLain (No. 4 boys 16s) 3-0

Michael Lowe (No. 37 boys 16s) 3-0

Jacob Rucker 3-0

Ventura Doubles

Brandon Bushnell/Parker Harris 1-2

Cullen McAlpine/Brendan Pontis 0-3

Connor Dann/Oscar Desario 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.