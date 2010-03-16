Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 8:52 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Go Down Swinging

Dos Pueblos loses 8-10 to Ventura in its first league match of the season

By Liz Frech | March 16, 2010 | 11:38 p.m.

Since the season opened, the Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team hasn’t played with a full squad. Tuesday was no different on a road trip to Ventura.

Sidelined by injury, Sasha Gryaznov stayed back, as did Richard Cheng, who is prepping for the mock trial state championships. Nonetheless, the Chargers gave everything they had in their first Channel League contest in spite of the heat and flu. They took nothing for granted in the 8-10 loss.

Although outmatched in singles, the Chargers pushed forward in doubles, where they lost only nine games. Unfortunately, DP was only one set shy of a sweep. The Chargers had two very close sets that went Ventura’s way. Austin Cano played an epic set, involving a lot of long rallies, against No. 3 Jacob Rucker, and Peter Shao and Sean Simpson had a seesaw battle with the No. 1 team of Brandon Bushnell and Parker Harris.

I am proud of the intensity, tenacity and sportsmanship the teams displayed. Way to go, Chargers!

DP, 4-3 overall and 0-1 in league, will host Santa Barbara on Wednesday in another Channel League contest.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Austin Cano 0-3
Robert Laskin 0-3
Sean Handley 0-3

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Malcolm Sutton/Christian Edstrom 3-0
Andy Silverstein/Eric Katz 3-0
Peter Shao/Sean Simpson 1-1
Peter Shao/Eric Zmolek 1-0

Ventura Singles

Brendan MacLain (No. 4 boys 16s) 3-0
Michael Lowe (No. 37 boys 16s) 3-0
Jacob Rucker 3-0

Ventura Doubles

Brandon Bushnell/Parker Harris 1-2
Cullen McAlpine/Brendan Pontis 0-3
Connor Dann/Oscar Desario 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 