Cate School Reports Record Admissions Pool

The class of 2014 will represent 20 states and 10 countries

Acceptance letters were sent out Wednesday to the most competitive class in the history of Cate School.

In a time of challenge for schools around the country, Cate saw a 12 percent increase in its admission pool this year, the second consecutive record-setting year for the school.

With 484 applications, there were more than seven applicants for every available spot, reflecting an acceptance rate of 23 percent. The incoming class of 2014 will be Cate’s 100th class, and the students admitted to it represent 20 states and 10 countries.

The school continues to be among the most diverse in the country, with 41 percent students of color.

Cate also continued to demonstrate its commitment to financial assistance by offering more than $2.5 million in aid to its student body for next year. This healthy increase in the budget supports a full third of the student body who receive need-based financial assistance.

As Cate prepares to celebrate its centennial, it is only fitting that one of the strongest classes to date would mark the milestone.

— Don Orth is the director of communications for Cate School.