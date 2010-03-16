Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 9:09 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Deadline Extended for Green Shorts Film Festival

Submissions for the contest are now due April 2

By Megan Diaz | March 16, 2010 | 1:05 p.m.

The Community Environmental Council, in partnership with Traffic Solutions, is calling for entries to the annual Green Shorts Film Festival.

The deadline for submissions has been extended to April 2.

Early entries (on or before March 19) will be entered into a raffle to win a solar iPod charger, a Santa Barbara Axxess Card, a surf print by Robert Heeley or a Soul Majestic CD.

Top-rated films will be previewed at a special screening event and awards ceremony at 7:30 p.m. April 16 at the Lobero Theatre. Winning films will receive great prizes, including a MacBook computer, gift certificates to Samy’s Camera and more. The films also will be aired on Channel 17.

Tickets for the event will be $7 at the door. Click here to purchase them in advance. (Tickets are subject to $1.50 per ticket facility fee.)

The festival will culminate at the 40th anniversary of Earth Day. The Santa Barbara Earth Day 40 Festival will be April 17-18 in Alameda Park in Santa Barbara.

The Green Shorts Film Festival is an annual online film festival about saving the planet, helping the environment and being green. The 2010 contest theme is “Bringing it Home” (also the theme of the Earth Day celebration).

Organizers hope to solicit compelling and entertaining commentaries regarding sustainable living, eating and growing local food, sustainable transportation, energy independence and a green future without petroleum. This is a chance for concerned citizens to share the ways in which we can all reduce consumption of fossil fuels, reduce traffic congestion, protect the environment and reduce the carbon footprint.

Videos are limited to two minutes in length. Only residents of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties are eligible to submit entries. Winners will be selected by a panel of judges.

General Prize Categories

» Grand Prize — MacBook computer, sponsored by Samy’s Camera

» Second Place Prize — $300 gift certificate to Samy’s, sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District

» Third Place Prize — $200 Samy’s gift certificate, sponsored by APCD

Student Categories

» Age 11 or younger — $100 Samy’s gift certificate, sponsored by the Alliance for Sustainable and Equitable Regional Transportation

» Ages 12-18 — $100 Samy’s gift certificate, sponsored by the Coalition for Sustainable Transportation

» College Award — $200 Samy’s gift certificate, sponsored by the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition

» Traffic Solutions Award — Video camera. This award will be given to any movie that focuses on sustainable transportation such as commuting, bicycling, walking, carpooling, taking transit, vanpooling or telecommuting. This award will be judged and selected by Traffic Solutions staff.

To enter, filmmakers should:

» Register for the film festival.

» Click here to upload a movie to the Green Shorts Film Festival Vimeo site and share your movie with your friends and family.

» Mail or drop off your movie to the Community Environmental Council.

Filmmakers who need access to video, audio and lighting equipment can take advantage of Santa Barbara Channels equipment and studios. Click here for more information.

Click here for more information about the contest, or call the Community Environmental Council at 805.963.0583 x105.

— Megan Diaz is an energy program associate for the Community Environmental Council.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 