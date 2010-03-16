Jodi House Welcomes New Director of Programs

Cheryl Hermann has joined the Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center as its director of programs.

She brings 25 years of experience as an occupational therapist.

Hermann developed occupational therapy programs at Marian Medical Center in Santa Maria and Carnahan Therapy in Lompoc, and was formerly assistant director of rehabilitation services and chief of occupational therapy at St. Mary Hospital in Port Arthur, Texas.

Hermann received a bachelor’s degree in occupational therapy from the University of Kansas, and completed internships at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas and the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Palo Alto.

Jodi House is a nonprofit, community-based day program providing life skills training, recreation and support for brain injury survivors and their families. Jodi House offers family support, community education and outreach, with locations in Santa Barbara and Solvang. Services are free.

For more information about Jodi House, click here or call 805.563.2882.

— Barbara Flynn is a Jodi House board member.