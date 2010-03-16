Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 9:01 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Jodi House Welcomes New Director of Programs

Cheryl Hermann joins the nonprofit's Brain Injury Support Center

By Barbara Flynn | March 16, 2010 | 5:38 p.m.

Cheryl Hermann has joined the Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center as its director of programs.

Cheryl Hermann
Cheryl Hermann

She brings 25 years of experience as an occupational therapist.

Hermann developed occupational therapy programs at Marian Medical Center in Santa Maria and Carnahan Therapy in Lompoc, and was formerly assistant director of rehabilitation services and chief of occupational therapy at St. Mary Hospital in Port Arthur, Texas.

Hermann received a bachelor’s degree in occupational therapy from the University of Kansas, and completed internships at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas and the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Palo Alto.

Jodi House is a nonprofit, community-based day program providing life skills training, recreation and support for brain injury survivors and their families. Jodi House offers family support, community education and outreach, with locations in Santa Barbara and Solvang. Services are free.

For more information about Jodi House, click here or call 805.563.2882.

— Barbara Flynn is a Jodi House board member.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 