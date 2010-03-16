Laguna Blanca First-Graders Present ‘Weather the Weather’

The musical production will be performed Thursday and Friday

Laguna Blanca School first-graders will perform Weather the Weather, a scientific, theatrical production by Laguna’s mini-meteorologists, featuring nine nifty songs.

Performances will be from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Weather affects us every day. It can be cause for celebration on a surprise snow day, a pesky inconvenience that disrupts our travel plans or a welcomed excuse for an impromptu picnic at the beach.

Weather can be exciting, fun and curious. Surely we can all remember the joy of building our first snowman, splashing in a freshly formed puddle or discovering a picture in a fluffy could above.

Please come with hats off (or on) for Weather the Weather at Laguna Blanca this week!

Laguna Blanca is located at 260 San Ysidro Road in Santa Barbara.

— Tara Broucqsault is the director of communications for Laguna Blanca School.