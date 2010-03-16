Santa Maria Teen the Victim of Hit-and-Run

Police catch up with the suspect, who is also charged with felony DUI

A 17-year-old Santa Maria resident was the victim of a hit-and-run Monday evening while walking southbound on the dirt shoulder of Broadway.

Police responded to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian injury collision at 5:39 p.m., and while en route, officers were advised that the vehicle, a 1990 Ford Bronco, was fleeing the scene.

An officer in the area saw a vehicle matching the description and followed it. A witness, who also was following the suspect’s vehicle, got the attention of the officer and indicated that it was the correct vehicle.

Raul Galarza, 53, of Santa Maria, was evaluated for DUI. He was later arrested and booked for felony DUI and felony hit-and-run.

The teen was transported to Marian Medical Center by ambulance. He was treated for multiple injuries not deemed life-threatening.

