Sheriff Bill Brown Selected to Attend FBI Program

The FBI has selected Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown to attend its acclaimed executive training program in Virginia.

Each year, the FBI’s National Executive Institute invites a select group of chief executives from the largest law enforcement agencies in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia to attend three one-week training sessions throughout the year. The program focuses on contemporary issues and strategic leadership development.

In the United States, those selected must be nominated by an FBI special agent. The nominee is required to lead an organization with more than 500 sworn personnel that serves a population of more than 250,000 people.

“I am honored to have been selected to attend the FBI’s National Executive Institute,” Brown said. “I look forward to an impressive lineup of presenters and to network with law enforcement executives from across the nation and the world. We face many common challenges, and I believe our organizations will benefit from sharing each others’ experiences.”

Brown will attend the first session this month and will complete two more one-week sessions before the end of the year. The cost of the program, including food, lodging and air fare, is paid by NEI.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.