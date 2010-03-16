Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 8:58 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Sheriff Bill Brown Selected to Attend FBI Program

He'll participate in weeklong training sessions at the National Executive Institute in Virginia

By Drew Sugars | March 16, 2010 | 8:43 p.m.

The FBI has selected Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown to attend its acclaimed executive training program in Virginia.

Each year, the FBI’s National Executive Institute invites a select group of chief executives from the largest law enforcement agencies in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia to attend three one-week training sessions throughout the year. The program focuses on contemporary issues and strategic leadership development.

In the United States, those selected must be nominated by an FBI special agent. The nominee is required to lead an organization with more than 500 sworn personnel that serves a population of more than 250,000 people.

“I am honored to have been selected to attend the FBI’s National Executive Institute,” Brown said. “I look forward to an impressive lineup of presenters and to network with law enforcement executives from across the nation and the world. We face many common challenges, and I believe our organizations will benefit from sharing each others’ experiences.”

Brown will attend the first session this month and will complete two more one-week sessions before the end of the year. The cost of the program, including food, lodging and air fare, is paid by NEI.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 