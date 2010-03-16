Tips from Public, Police Led Detectives to Shooting Suspects

A couple are arrested in Nevada as the search continues for two other suspects in the attempted murder at a Gillespie Street residence

Santa Barbara Police Department detectives “left no stone unturned” in their pursuit of suspects involved in a March 1 shooting at a residence on Gillespie Street that left one man critically injured, Chief Cam Sanchez said Tuesday at a news conference.

Working with neighboring jurisdictions, U.S. Marshals and more than 100 tips from local residents, major-crimes detectives helped orchestrate the Monday morning arrest of Jack Mills, 52, and his wife, Rebecca Mills, 50, in Pahrump, Nev.

The Millses and an unidentified black male are accused of approaching the Gillespie Street residence on March 1, police said. A female resident answered, and Jack Mills allegedly punched the woman in the stomach, knocked her down and shot her 31-year-old nephew in the forehead at close range when he came to her aid.

The victim, who has not been identified, survived the shooting and recently had his stitches removed. His family has moved out of the Gillespie Street residence, and police said he still has headaches and trouble walking.

A series of tips from neighbors, community members and other law enforcement agencies helped find the Millses through their 1993 black Volvo sedan spotted on Gillespie Street the day of the shooting. Someone spotted a car matching the eyewitness description at a gas station off Turnpike Road, and surveillance photos led to a positive identification of the suspects by the victims.

The photos were circulated to nearby law enforcement agencies, and a Lompoc detective recognized Rebecca Mills. Background checks led the investigation to Nevada, where the two were arrested. The couple have criminal records, including sexual assault, robbery, violence toward children and drug charges.

Detectives are continuing to investigate at least two other suspects, unidentified black males who were allegedly with the Millses the day of the shooting.

Jack Mills was booked into jail for attempted murder, with bail set at $1 million. Rebecca Mills is being held on $500,000 bail for accessory to attempted murder. They are in custody at the Nye County Correctional Facility in Nevada awaiting extradition to Santa Barbara.

The gun used in the shooting hasn’t been recovered, but Sanchez said there is substantial circumstantial evidence besides the victim’s identification that links the Millses to the shooting.

The motive and relationship — if any — of all the parties involved is unknown. The victim was not involved in any “nefarious activity,” said Sgt. Ed Olsen, major-crimes supervisor.

Once the department’s detectives decide to go after someone, the hunt’s on, Sanchez said, adding that cooperation from the public at large and other agencies narrowing in on the suspects helped “cinch that noose.”

He said that although events such this don’t happen often, it’s a reminder that there is much more to police enforcement than gang issues — there are hundreds of parolees, registered sex offenders and more to deal with in the city.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the other suspects is asked to call Detective Mike Claytor at 805.897.2335.

