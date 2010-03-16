Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 9:04 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Budget at Forefront as Leaders Address State of the City

Armstrong says tough negotiations with unions are necessary to make up Santa Barbara's general fund shortfall, or cuts will be unavoidable

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 16, 2010 | 3:45 p.m.

Several hundred people met bright and early Tuesday morning to hear Santa Barbara leaders share the State of the City address, sponsored by the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.

The biggest topic of the event, at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, was the city’s budget, presented by City Administrator Jim Armstrong.

Major revenues have dropped dramatically while demand for services continues to grow, he said.

The city’s budget hovers around $250 million, and $104 million of that comes from the city’s general fund, which is funded through taxes and goes to pay the salaries of workers such as police and fire.

Armstrong said that of the 1,079 city employees, 679 of them are funded by general fund monies.

Since Santa Barbara has seen dramatic declines in sales taxes, $4.1 million in losses since 2008, Armstrong said those losses have set the city back 11 years in revenue growth.

Bed taxes from the city’s lodging industry are also down dramatically, as well as property taxes. Armstrong said the county is reporting its first property tax declines since Proposition 13 was enacted 32 years ago.

Three-quarters of the city’s general fund go toward the salaries and benefits of employees, a ratio Armstrong said was “pretty typical” when compared with other municipalities.

In response to the city’s budget pinch, which could see a $9 million shortfall next year, Armstrong said the city has eliminated 37 positions and held 51 vacant.

But those steps aren’t enough, according to Armstrong, and the city must start negotiating with its seven labor unions that represent city employees.

If the unions were willing to give 10 percent in concessions, Armstrong said the city could save nearly $7 million. If they’re unwilling to negotiate, cuts would be unavoidable.

“I’m strongly encouraging our labor unions to work with us,” he said.

Mayor Helene Schneider also was a key speaker Tuesday morning.

A new council has taken the helm this year, which Schneider said has “rolled up its sleeves” to deal with issues such as the spay/neuter ordinance and medical marijuana dispensaries, and now will begin working on updating Santa Barbara’s General Plan.

“These are tough times,” Schneider said. “Yet we know Santa Barbara is a resilient community.”

Schneider talked about many of the city’s projects that are under way, including the airport improvement project and the seismic update of the Carrillo Recreation Center, which is slated to be completed in December.

Schneider said slim resources at the city have encouraged more partnership with the philanthropic and business communities, which will be key this fiscal year. Homelessness and gang issues are two areas that have benefited from these partnerships, according to Schneider.

With after-school recreation programs seeing more children than ever, Schneider encouraged the audience to support the PARC Foundation to keep these programs operating and free to the public.

“We’ve truly reached a point where we have to leverage the resources we have,” she said.

Click here to view the State of the City address online.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 