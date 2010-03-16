Stephanie Petlow Elected Officer of Old Spanish Days

She will serve as vice presidenta of celebrations

Stephanie Petlow has been elected vice presidenta of celebrations for the Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara Board of Directors.

Since joining the board, she has chaired or co-chaired La Primavera, El Presidente Party, Los Dignatarios, Fiesta Pequeña and the Spirit of Fiesta auditions in 2004, of which she served as vice presidenta of entertainment and production.

Petlow is entering her 14th year working for Arrhythmia Consultants as an executive assistant.

Born on Bermuda Island, she has resided in Santa Barbara since 1989 and lives with her husband of 30 years, Brian. Their son, Michael, lives in Santa Barbara, and daughters Stefani, Louanne and Michelle reside in Bishop’s Stortford, Herts, United Kingdom, Fort Worth, Texas, and Santa Clara, respectively.

— Kathryn McKee is media relations director of Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara.