Sunrise Rotary Club Celebrates 25th Anniversary

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise celebrated its 25th anniversary with a Gala celebration at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore.

More than 100 members and past members attended the event, including Luz Maria Ortiz Smith, district governor.

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider presented Sister Christine Bowman, Sunrise president, with a proclamation honoring the club for its service to the community since 1985.

Some of the local projects include the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Picnic Area at Elings Park, an annual workday at the Boys & Girls Clubs’ Camp Whittier repairing equipment and building new facilities, annual Salvation Army bell-ringing, support of the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, sponsorship of the 4-Ways Test Essay Contest and Ethics Workshop involving local high schools, El Puente student of the month program and roviding fellowship and weekly educational programs for its members.

The club also sponsors the annual Old Time Fiddler’s Convention and Festival and the Sunrise Rotary Golf Classic to raise funds for local projects.

The club has reached beyond the borders of the city by sponsoring exchange students to and from many nations; assisting in projects for the eradication of polio in India, Nigeria, Pakistan and Africa; distributing wheelchairs to Brazil, Pakistan, India, South Africa, Madagascar and other countries; providing safe drinking water to thousands of school children in Thailand and the Philippines; and working with Engineers Without Borders in Kenya on safe water wells.

— Diana Washburn is the public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.