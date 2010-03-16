Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 9:05 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Sunrise Rotary Club Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Mayor Helene Schneider presents a proclamation honoring the organization's service to the community

By Diana Washburn | March 16, 2010 | 2:21 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise celebrated its 25th anniversary with a Gala celebration at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore.

More than 100 members and past members attended the event, including Luz Maria Ortiz Smith, district governor.

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider presented Sister Christine Bowman, Sunrise president, with a proclamation honoring the club for its service to the community since 1985.

Some of the local projects include the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Picnic Area at Elings Park, an annual workday at the Boys & Girls Clubs’ Camp Whittier repairing equipment and building new facilities, annual Salvation Army bell-ringing, support of the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, sponsorship of the 4-Ways Test Essay Contest and Ethics Workshop involving local high schools, El Puente student of the month program and roviding fellowship and weekly educational programs for its members.

The club also sponsors the annual Old Time Fiddler’s Convention and Festival and the Sunrise Rotary Golf Classic to raise funds for local projects.

The club has reached beyond the borders of the city by sponsoring exchange students to and from many nations; assisting in projects for the eradication of polio in India, Nigeria, Pakistan and Africa; distributing wheelchairs to Brazil, Pakistan, India, South Africa, Madagascar and other countries; providing safe drinking water to thousands of school children in Thailand and the Philippines; and working with Engineers Without Borders in Kenya on safe water wells.

— Diana Washburn is the public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 