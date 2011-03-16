Barbara Ireland Walk for the Cure of Breast Cancer to Hit the Ground Running on Saturday

Those in the community interested in joining the effort to fight breast cancer are encouraged to attend the 11th Annual Barbara Ireland Walk for the Cure of Breast Cancer this Saturday, March 19, at Chase Palm Park, 236 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

All proceeds will support cutting-edge breast cancer clinical research at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.

In addition to promoting awareness, the Barbara Ireland Walk hopes to raise $100,000 to fund research, the strongest tool in winning the fight against breast cancer. Currently, the Cancer Center’s clinical research program is recruiting patients for 10 breast cancer trials and continues to collect data in more than 30 trials. To date, the program has enrolled more than 200 patients in the community.

About 2.4 million women in the United States are living with breast cancer and, on average, a woman in the United States has a one in eight chance of developing invasive breast cancer during her lifetime.

The Barbara Ireland Walk for the Cure will begin rain or shine at 8:30 a.m. with a 10 mile walk/run (shorter course options available) along a scenic beach route. Participants are invited to stay for a lunch and celebration after the walk.

Pre-sale participant registration is $50 until March 17, and $60 to register on the day before and day of the walk. Children age 12 or younger can enter for $20. Registration will begin at 7 a.m.

For more information about the Barbara Ireland Walk, click here or call Stephanie Carlyle at 805.898.2116.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist.