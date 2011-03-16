Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 7:50 am | Fair 44º

 
 
 
 

Barbara Ireland Walk for the Cure of Breast Cancer to Hit the Ground Running on Saturday

Funds raised will support research at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara

By Kelly Kapaun for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara | March 16, 2011 | 7:53 p.m.

Those in the community interested in joining the effort to fight breast cancer are encouraged to attend the 11th Annual Barbara Ireland Walk for the Cure of Breast Cancer this Saturday, March 19, at Chase Palm Park, 236 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

All proceeds will support cutting-edge breast cancer clinical research at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.

In addition to promoting awareness, the Barbara Ireland Walk hopes to raise $100,000 to fund research, the strongest tool in winning the fight against breast cancer. Currently, the Cancer Center’s clinical research program is recruiting patients for 10 breast cancer trials and continues to collect data in more than 30 trials. To date, the program has enrolled more than 200 patients in the community.

About 2.4 million women in the United States are living with breast cancer and, on average, a woman in the United States has a one in eight chance of developing invasive breast cancer during her lifetime.

The Barbara Ireland Walk for the Cure will begin rain or shine at 8:30 a.m. with a 10 mile walk/run (shorter course options available) along a scenic beach route. Participants are invited to stay for a lunch and celebration after the walk.

Pre-sale participant registration is $50 until March 17, and $60 to register on the day before and day of the walk. Children age 12 or younger can enter for $20. Registration will begin at 7 a.m.

For more information about the Barbara Ireland Walk, click here or call Stephanie Carlyle at 805.898.2116.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 