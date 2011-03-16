Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 7:58 am | Fair 44º

 
 
 
 

Cartography Specialist Roger Petrilli Brings Expertise to Maps.com

He joins the company's Custom Mapping division to bolster its interactive capability

By Stephanie Jensen for Maps.com | March 16, 2011 | 2:50 p.m.

Maps.com has strengthened its interactive mapping capability with the addition of Roger Petrilli to its Custom Mapping division.

Petrilli is a geography graduate from Penn State with more than 20 years of experience in cartography, specifically in interactive and animated mapping and Web design.

In addition to history animations and textbook illustrations, Petrilli has worked on many high-profile projects both independently and while with industry leaders MapQuest and GeoNova.

He has been an integral part of the development of several primary and secondary textbook programs and has produced mapping solutions for film and television, including Discovery’s Whale Wars and River Monsters, and Ken Burns’ Florentine Films projects.

“We are delighted to welcome Roger to the Maps.com family,” said Paul Chapman, vice president of sales. “His breadth of skill and experience is a great addition to our ongoing development of sophisticated and innovative digital solutions for our customers. Roger’s appointment is a demonstration of our commitment to our clients, and to service and innovation in our industry.”

Petrilli has already worked with Maps.com on a number of projects since 2009 as a freelance cartographer, and will continue to be based out of his office in Lancaster, Penn.

— Stephanie Jensen is the marketing coordinator for Maps.com.

