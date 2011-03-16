Gerald Carpenter: Doug Elkins Choreography Coming to Lobero

Performances Friday and Saturday will feature Mo(or)town Redux , his unique take on Othello

DANCEworks, a collaboration between SUMMERDANCE Santa Barbara and the Lobero Theatre Foundation, will offer a brace of performances by Doug Elkins Choreography at 8 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, March 18-19, in the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. in Santa Barbara.

The main event of the performance will be the introduction of a new Elkins work, a characteristically skewed take on William Shakespeare’s Othello called Mo(or)town Redux.

Come to the Lobero at 7 p.m. before the Friday show to hear, and perhaps participate in, a pre-curtain discussion with the lively, perceptive dance critic Rachel Howard.

Elkins began his career as a B-Boy (what the media called “break-dancer”), and toured the world with the New York Dance Express and Magnificent Force.

In 1988, he founded the Doug Elkins Dance Company with Ben Munisteri, Lisa Nicks and Jane Weiner, and it performed nationally and internationally for 15 years before disbanding in 2003.

Teaching has always been as big a part of his mission as dancing or choreography, and the month-long residency in Santa Barbara that culminates in the Lobero performances has been largely spent working with the young — young dancers and young people who would like to be dancers but don’t think it’s possible.

After the Doug Elkins Dance Company disbanded, Elkins dropped below the horizon for a few years only to come roaring back in 2006 with “Fräulein Maria,” a brilliantly outrageous, outrageously brilliant postmodern hip-hop reworking of The Sound of Music.

Tickets are $27 (Section A), $22 (Section B) and $15 (student). They can be purchased from the Lobero box office at 33 E. Canon Perdido St. or 805.963.0761.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .