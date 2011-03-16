Heritage Oaks Bank Classified as Preferred Lender by SBA

The bank is committed to serving the community through small-business development

Heritage Oaks Bank is proud to be classified by the Small Business Administration as a Preferred Lender, which means its SBA Department has the expertise to meet business needs and close loans quickly.

“At Heritage Oaks Bank, we invest in the relationship not the transaction,” said Karen Nuño, SBA lending manager and vice president for Heritage Oaks Bank. “We value client-bank long-term relationships, which allow traditional values, innovative thinking and the valuable opportunities that are generated through the course of relationship building.”

Heritage Oaks Bank is dedicated to developing relationships with small businesses throughout their footprint because it understands the important role that small businesses play in building and strengthening communities. Through small-business development, more employment opportunities are created in communities.

Heritage Oaks Bank’s SBA Department provides a wide range of products and services to help meet the unique needs of small businesses in the community. Through a partnership with the Small Business Administration, Heritage Oaks Bank offers SBA loans, which often provide lower down payments, longer repayment terms and competitive rates.

The bank has a SBA Department designed to provide vital information for small businesses. The SBA Department offers various business resources, including checklists, worksheets, business templates, and much more. Click here to access the SBA Resource Center or to learn more about the products and services that Heritage Oaks Bank offers for small businesses.

Heritage Oaks Bancorp is the holding company for Heritage Oaks Bank, which operates as Heritage Oaks Bank and Business First. Heritage Oaks Bank has its headquarters plus one additional branch in Paso Robles, two branch offices in San Luis Obispo, single branch offices in Cambria, Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, San Miguel, Templeton and Morro Bay and three branch offices in Santa Maria. Heritage Oaks Bank conducts commercial banking business in San Luis Obispo County and Northern Santa Barbara County. The Business First division has two branch offices in Santa Barbara.

— Mitch Massey is a senior vice president for Business First Bank, a division of Heritage Oaks Bank.