Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 7:57 am | Fair 44º

 
 
 
 

Business

Heritage Oaks Bank Classified as Preferred Lender by SBA

The bank is committed to serving the community through small-business development

By Mitch Massey for Business First Bank | March 16, 2011 | 5:03 p.m.

Heritage Oaks Bank is proud to be classified by the Small Business Administration as a Preferred Lender, which means its SBA Department has the expertise to meet business needs and close loans quickly.

“At Heritage Oaks Bank, we invest in the relationship not the transaction,” said Karen Nuño, SBA lending manager and vice president for Heritage Oaks Bank. “We value client-bank long-term relationships, which allow traditional values, innovative thinking and the valuable opportunities that are generated through the course of relationship building.”

Heritage Oaks Bank is dedicated to developing relationships with small businesses throughout their footprint because it understands the important role that small businesses play in building and strengthening communities. Through small-business development, more employment opportunities are created in communities.

Heritage Oaks Bank’s SBA Department provides a wide range of products and services to help meet the unique needs of small businesses in the community. Through a partnership with the Small Business Administration, Heritage Oaks Bank offers SBA loans, which often provide lower down payments, longer repayment terms and competitive rates.

The bank has a SBA Department designed to provide vital information for small businesses. The SBA Department offers various business resources, including checklists, worksheets, business templates, and much more. Click here to access the SBA Resource Center or to learn more about the products and services that Heritage Oaks Bank offers for small businesses.

Heritage Oaks Bancorp is the holding company for Heritage Oaks Bank, which operates as Heritage Oaks Bank and Business First. Heritage Oaks Bank has its headquarters plus one additional branch in Paso Robles, two branch offices in San Luis Obispo, single branch offices in Cambria, Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, San Miguel, Templeton and Morro Bay and three branch offices in Santa Maria. Heritage Oaks Bank conducts commercial banking business in San Luis Obispo County and Northern Santa Barbara County. The Business First division has two branch offices in Santa Barbara.

— Mitch Massey is a senior vice president for Business First Bank, a division of Heritage Oaks Bank.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 