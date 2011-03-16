Tim Morton-Smith Joins Jodi House Board of Directors

The investment advisor has deep roots in the Santa Barbara community

Tim Morton-Smith recently joined the Board of Directors of Jodi House, a community-based nonprofit.

Jodi House helps brain injury survivors reclaim their lives, and helps families and caregivers find solutions, resources and support.

A founding partner of Pacific Pointe Advisors, Morton-Smith is a registered investment advisor and earned his Series 65. He is also a candidate to obtain his Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and has passed Level I.

He was born and raised in Santa Barbara, and has local family roots that go back four generations. He graduated from USC’s Marshall School of Business with an emphasis from the Lloyd Greif Center for Entrepreneurial Studies.

Previously, Morton-Smith has given back to the community by serving on the Investment Committee for the St. Francis Foundation, and by traveling to Zambia and Zimbabwe with Direct Relief International in an effort to provide medical aid.

For more information about Jodi House, click here or call 805.563.2882.

— Barbara Flynn is a board member for Jodi House.