Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 8:17 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Stem Cell Researcher Shares Distinguished Prize in Medicine

James Thomson is one of three scientists selected to share the $500,000 award

By UCSB | March 16, 2011 | 2:14 p.m.

A UCSB stem cell expert is one of three scientists who have been named recipients of the 11th annual Albany Medical Center Prize in Medicine and Biomedical Research.

James Thomson
James Thomson

The pioneering work of these three scientists in isolating human stem cells holds great promise for the future of medicine.

Prize recipient James Thomson holds appointments as a professor in UCSB’s Department of Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology; co-director of UCSB’s Center for Stem Cell Biology and Engineering, which is part of UCSB’s Neuroscience Research Institute; a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health; and director of regenerative biology at the Morgridge Institute for Research in Madison, Wis.

The co-recipients of the prize were announced Wednesday by James Barba, president and chief executive officer of Albany Medical Center and chairman of the prize’s national selection committee. The scientists will receive the prize on May 13, during a celebration in Albany, N.Y. The $500,000 prize to be shared by the winners is the largest award in medicine and science in the United States.

The co-awardees are Elaine Fuchs, the Rebecca C. Lancefield Professor, head of the Laboratory of Mammalian Cell Biology and Development and Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator at The Rockefeller University in New York City; and Shinya Yamanaka, director and professor of the Center for iPS Cell Research and Application at Kyoto University in Japan and senior investigator at the Gladstone Institute of Cardiovascular Disease in San Francisco.

“Diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, cancer, spinal cord injury — the solutions to these debilitating diseases and many, many others that plague humans might very well be found through the science of stem cells,” Barba said.

“We are extraordinarily proud of Dr. Jamie Thomson’s ground-breaking research on embryonic stem cells and his more recent discovery that adult human cells can be reprogrammed to an embryonic state,” said Pierre Wiltzius, dean of Mathematical, Life, and Physical Sciences at UCSB. “We congratulate him and his co-awardees for the recognition that the Albany Prize bestows on the significance of this research.”

Thomson and Yamanaka are credited with discovering how to genetically reprogram adult human cells back to an embryonic state. These so-called iPS (induced pluripotent stem) cells, which share nearly all the characteristics of embryonic stem cells (ES), also can be made in limitless supply. This discovery, made separately in each researcher’s lab and reported in 2007, was hailed as a major scientific breakthrough. These cell lines are now used in laboratories worldwide and promise to speed the progress of stem cell research by offering a complementary or alternative approach to using embryonic stem cells.

Before his success with iPS cells, Thomson was already a leader in the field of stem cell research. In the early 1990s, his laboratory derived embryonic stem cells from primates, leading to the landmark 1998 isolation and growth in culture of the first line of human ES cells. The ES cell lines he developed remain in use today in research labs throughout the world. His own lab remains a leader in their application, including the development of new approaches to genetically manipulate these cells.

“Human pluripotent stem cells have the potential to provide new insights into human developmental biology and revolutionize medicine as novel cellular therapies are developed for grievous disease and injury,” said Dennis Clegg, co-director of UCSB’s Center for Stem Cell Biology and Engineering. “Indeed, the cell lines developed by Dr. Thomson are already being used in a clinical trial for spinal cord injury.”

Joel Rothman, chair of UCSB’s Department of Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology, said: “This highly prestigious and meritorious award to Dr. Thomson provides further recognition of the tremendous impact and importance of his discoveries in stem cell biology, a field that has been greatly elevated at UCSB by his participation and leadership in the Center for Stem Cell Biology and Engineering.”

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 