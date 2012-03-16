Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 9:46 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Offshore Dream Assignment for Photographers

WaveWalker puts a group in position to capture the best visuals of oil seeps

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | March 16, 2012 | 11:54 a.m.

The WaveWalker, my charter boat, was recently hired by professional photographers for an offshore dream assignment. They chartered us to take them to oil seeps up the coast from Santa Barbara. I know these spots well and thrilled the photographers, who shot in excess of 1,000 images apiece.

The first task was to find the seeps. That was easy for me because I know this Channel. We visited two seeps and could have visited two more, but we hit pay dirt at the two sites and didn’t need more. Conditions were good because we had a bright day with little wind and medium swells.

To facilitate getting the best visuals, I positioned the boat just right for reflectivity from the oil sheen. In areas with natural gas seeps, the oil sheen from bubbles is at its photographic best for only the first few seconds after a bubble bursts onto the surface of the sea.

Our photographers had a blast rapid-aiming and shooting as the most colorful bubbles burst. Other challenging factors included fractal patterns, swirling and angles of reflectivity.

Swells became an important part of the photography process because they lifted the sheens and coagulations at constantly varying angles, allowing the professionals to fire long bursts knowing that each image would be different and some would feature magnificent reflections, color spectrums, swirls and miniature sun-sparkles. In most cases, images were of tiny areas (perhaps just inches across), but when shown on a computer screen or wall monitor they appear to be a spaceless dimensions as though they could span the universe.

I’m thinking that this could be a required assignment for Brooks Institute students and a fun challenge for photography enthusiasts and professional outdoorsphotographers because it is challenging and requires understanding a micro environment (images of areas just inches or less across) with a focus on how the image will display on a large medium such as a big screen.

Anyone ready for a challenging photographic adventure?

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 