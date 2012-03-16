Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 9:42 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

County to Host Visioning Workshop on Energy and Climate Action Plan

Public can get more information and provide input at the April 4 event in Los Olivos

By David Villalobos for the Santa Barbara County Department of Planning and Development | March 16, 2012 | 3:39 p.m.

Santa Barbara County will hold the first of several workshops regarding the draft Energy and Climate Action Plan, from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave. in Los Olivos.

The workshop will provide the public with an opportunity to learn about and offer input on the plan, including the updated greenhouse gas inventory, discuss future priorities and help shape the future of the community and the county.

The community is encouraged to attend this visioning workshop, which will help the county better understand community priorities and values that go into developing the ECAP.

The Santa Barbara County ECAP would identify ways the county can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and implement energy-saving measures with a goal of a thriving, well-balanced and sustainable region. The ECAP is being prepared to assist the county with reducing emissions consistent with Assembly Bill 32.

The project is funded by Pacific Gas & Electric and Southern California Edison under the auspices of the California Public Utilities Commission.

Click here for more information. Click here to complete an online survey.

— David Villalobos is a board assistant supervisor for the Santa Barbara County Department of Planning and Development.

