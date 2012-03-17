JV Tennis: Dos Pueblos Boys Serve Arroyo Grande 16-2 Loss

Chargers up to the challenge of long matches with no alternates

The Dos Pueblos High School boys’ JV tennis team enjoyed another stupendous and long match of high energy and focus on Friday. With no alternates, playing three rounds for nearly two hours and 45 minutes can be quite gruelling.

The players were up for the challenge, despite the varying styles of play coming from the Eagles of Arroyo Grande. In all, we saw a lot of “smart” and strategic tennis, as well as the never-say-die attitudes. Also, no one seemed fatigued. Dos Pueblos came away with a 16-2 win.

In singles action, Dylan Zapata, Quinn(ster) Hensley and Matt Wu all swept. The latter lost only two games.

In doubles action, the matches proved tougher, and four sets went the distance. Of the four, three went to set tibreakers that went our way. Eugene Cho and Sanad Shabbar won their tiebreakers, 7-1 and 7-2. William Bermant and Kyle Riharb also “took charge” of their tiebreaker at 7-2. We applaud Landon Brand and Ameet Braganza, who won their first set together.

Some varsity players came out to support, give pointers and cheer on the team. Thank you, Captain Mason Casady, Captain Alex Yang, Andrew Tufenkian, Greg Steigerwald, Joshua Wang and Noah Gluschankoff!

Way to go, Chargers, for a well-played match! Next up for JV will be a home match vs. Laguna Blanca on Tuesday.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Dylan Zapata 3-0

Quinn Hensley 3-0

Matt Wu 3-0

Arroyo Grande Singles

Judah Underwood 0-3

Jing Zhou Mao 0-2

Alex Keck 0-2

Ely 0-1

Evan Devereaux 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Eugene Cho/Sanad Shabbar 3-0

Willie Bermant/Kyle Riharb 3-0

Landon Brand/Ameet Braganza 1-2

Arroyo Grande Doubles

Jameson O’Marr/Jake Server 1-2

Jack Tomasko/Ryan Stier 1-2

Chris Peterson/Cannaan Lysobey 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.