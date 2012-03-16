Director Amy Mallett Off and Running to Raise Money for Goleta Valley Senior Center

Two years after competing in Oregon, she's on her mark for Cincinnati's Flying Pig Marathon — and needs your help

Dedicated — the one word that describes Goleta Valley Senior Center director Amy Mallett and her efforts to improve the quality of life for Goleta’s senior population.

Nearly two years ago, Mallett ran the Portland Marathon as a fundraiser for senior programs at the Goleta Valley Community Center — an incredible feat, considering the marathon was the last leg of a senior trip to Portland!

That’s right, Mallett accompanied a group of Goleta seniors to Portland and ran the marathon (in the pouring rain) while on that trip.

The Portland Marathon endeavor raised a little more than $3,000 in donations. Those funds were used to offset direct costs, and in some cases pay the $10 annual registration fee for the Goleta Valley Senior Center, as no senior is ever turned away.

At the end of the trip (and marathon), we asked Mallett, “Will you ever run another marathon?” To which she replied, “When pigs fly!”

Well, guess what? Cincinnati plays host to the Flying Pig Marathon this May. And guess who is running it? Our own Amy Mallett!

The marathon will serve as a fundraiser for our senior citizens and the Goleta Valley Senior Center, and once again serve to offset direct costs related to the programs that are offered for seniors, which include bingo, the Community Action Commission senior lunch program, line dancing, ceramic painting, knitting and crocheting, Thursday adventure trips and much more.

The Goleta Valley Senior Center provides a place for seniors to socialize, participate in a variety of activities that encourage them to remain healthy and active, and to continue to be a part of our great community.

Please help! Click here to make an online donation. Donations also can be made at the Crowdrise Web site or in person at the Goleta Valley Community Center. All donations are tax-deductible. Please consider donating to this worthy cause, and keep our seniors active and healthy.

For more information, call the GVCC main office at 805.967.1237 or the Senior Center office at 805.683.1124.

— Rob Locke is general manager of the Goleta Valley Community Center.