MIT Enterprise Forum to Explore ‘The Business of Incubating’

At new Synergy Business & Technology Center, entrepreneurs will share firsthand experience of how shared workspaces can make startup process easier

The MIT Enterprise Forum Central Coast will discuss the benefits of shared workspaces from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Synergy Business & Technology Center, 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez in Santa Barbara.

The program, “The Business of Incubating,” will analyze how shared workspaces make the startup process easier; the differences between incubators, accelerators and co-workspaces; and how they benefit investors.

“Today’s incubators are a wise move for many startups — to reduce risk, accelerate the startup process and increase both the likelihood and the magnitude of success for entrepreneurial companies and their investors,” according to a news release from the MIT forum.

The forum will feature firsthand experience from entrepreneurs, including keynote speaker Klaus Schauser, CEO and president of AppFolio. AppFolio creates complete and intuitive business solutions for multiple vertical markets and raised $30 million in venture capital funding.

Panelists will include Michael Crandell, CEO and founder of cloud computing company RightScale; Sam Teller, managing director of startup mentorship program Launchpad LA; Steve Reich, board member and founding angel investor in LeisureLink; and Michael Holliday, founder of the Synergy Business & Technology Center and principal architect of JM Holliday Associates. Susan Block of Block, Bowman & Associates LLC will moderate the event.

“Mayor Helene Schneider is very supportive of entrepreneurial ventures and our project, and she is going to be at the MIT event,” Holliday said. “We also were just notified that the Synergy Business & Technology Center has been selected as the site for the ‘SB StartUP Weekend’ planned for June 1-3, which will involve more than 100 entrepreneurs, tech startup enthusiasts and venture capital people.”

The program will be at the new Synergy Business & Technology Center, which is expected to open next month.

An hour of networking and a buffet dinner will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The speaker program will begin at 6 p.m., capped off with a question-and-answer period.

