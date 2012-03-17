Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 9:33 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Business

MIT Enterprise Forum to Explore ‘The Business of Incubating’

At new Synergy Business & Technology Center, entrepreneurs will share firsthand experience of how shared workspaces can make startup process easier

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | March 17, 2012 | 1:58 a.m.

The MIT Enterprise Forum Central Coast will discuss the benefits of shared workspaces from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Synergy Business & Technology Center, 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez in Santa Barbara.

The program, “The Business of Incubating,” will analyze how shared workspaces make the startup process easier; the differences between incubators, accelerators and co-workspaces; and how they benefit investors.

“Today’s incubators are a wise move for many startups — to reduce risk, accelerate the startup process and increase both the likelihood and the magnitude of success for entrepreneurial companies and their investors,” according to a news release from the MIT forum.

The forum will feature firsthand experience from entrepreneurs, including keynote speaker Klaus Schauser, CEO and president of AppFolio. AppFolio creates complete and intuitive business solutions for multiple vertical markets and raised $30 million in venture capital funding.

Panelists will include Michael Crandell, CEO and founder of cloud computing company RightScale; Sam Teller, managing director of startup mentorship program Launchpad LA; Steve Reich, board member and founding angel investor in LeisureLink; and Michael Holliday, founder of the Synergy Business & Technology Center and principal architect of JM Holliday Associates. Susan Block of Block, Bowman & Associates LLC will moderate the event.

Mayor Helene Schneider is very supportive of entrepreneurial ventures and our project, and she is going to be at the MIT event,” Holliday said. “We also were just notified that the Synergy Business & Technology Center has been selected as the site for the ‘SB StartUP Weekend’ planned for June 1-3, which will involve more than 100 entrepreneurs, tech startup enthusiasts and venture capital people.”

The program will be at the new Synergy Business & Technology Center, which is expected to open next month.

An hour of networking and a buffet dinner will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The speaker program will begin at 6 p.m., capped off with a question-and-answer period.

Tickets cost $30 in advance, $15 for students and $40 at the door. Click here for more information.

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 