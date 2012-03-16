Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Honors El Puente Student Jason Sanchez
He is recognized as the student of the month for March
By Betsy Munroe for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise | March 16, 2012 | 7:47 p.m.
El Puente student Jason Sanchez, center, is joined by, left to right, Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise President Joe Weiland, father Edgar, sister Raquel, mother Rita, Rotary member Susan Klein-Rothschild and teacher Aaron Gillen. (Bill Abel photo / Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise)
The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise recently honored Jason Sanchez as El Puente Community School Student of the Month for March.
Teacher Aaron Gillen spoke proudly of why Sanchez deserved this honor.
Positive acknowledgment and a plaque are given to each student in honor of the work he or she has done to improve attendance and grades while attending El Puente School. This is a proud moment for students and their parents. Congratulations.
Click here for more information about Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise. The club meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.
— Betsy Munroe is public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.