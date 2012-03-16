Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Honors El Puente Student Jason Sanchez

He is recognized as the student of the month for March

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise recently honored Jason Sanchez as El Puente Community School Student of the Month for March.

Teacher Aaron Gillen spoke proudly of why Sanchez deserved this honor.

Positive acknowledgment and a plaque are given to each student in honor of the work he or she has done to improve attendance and grades while attending El Puente School. This is a proud moment for students and their parents. Congratulations.

Click here for more information about Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise. The club meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.

— Betsy Munroe is public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.