Santa Barbara Marine Reservist Matt Tonello Welcomed Home with Open Arms

Police officer reunites with his young son and other family and friends upon his return from a tour of duty in Afghanistan

Pure joy.

It was the first emotion that came to mind for many of the people who watched Marine Staff Sgt. Matt Tonello of Santa Barbara reunite with his 8-year-old son Friday as he returned to the South Coast after a tour of duty in Afghanistan.

As Tonello descended the stairs into the Santa Barbara Airport lobby, grateful family rushed to embrace him and welcome him home.

“It’s a huge stress relief, having him home,” said Tonello’s father, David, who was among the crowd. David Tonello and his wife, Lisa, have taken care of Tonello’s son, Lucca, since the deployment.

About 150 people had gathered to welcome home the Santa Barbara native, who was returning from his fourth tour of duty as a U.S. Marine Reservist.

Tonello has been a Marine for 14 years, with four years of active duty and 10 as a reservist, and has been deployed three times to Iraq and most recently to Afghanistan. He has also been an officer with the Santa Barbara Police Department for six years.

During his absence, the rare times he was able to talk to his family meant the world.

Rachel Chester, Tonello’s girlfriend of 2½ years, said they were able to talk via satellite phone a bit during his tour, and with him 17,000 miles away from her home in Los Alamos, “that was everything,” she said.

As she waited for him to descend the stairs, the pride was unmistakable.

“I’m so proud of him,” Chester said. “He’s committed so much of his adult life to these tours.”

She said she was surprised and happy to see the large turnout at the airport.

“It’s so great,” she said. “They deserve it.”

“My support group was really strong,” within his troop and from his family back home, Tonello told reporters.

He said he’ll have to go through a debriefing, and will take a few months off, but he hopes to be on the streets in Santa Barbara serving with the police force by June.

“The city of Santa Barbara so appreciates their service,” Police Chief Cam Sanchez said. “We’re so glad we’ve had them all come home. Matt has made us all proud.”

