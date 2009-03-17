Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 4:26 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 
Boys’ Tennis: Dos Pueblos Opens Channel League Play with 15-3 Win

Chargers turn up the heat on Ventura in road match, return to host Buena on Thursday

By Liz Frech | March 17, 2009 | 7:19 p.m.

“On any given day ...” The Dos Pueblos boys’ tennis team headed south for its Channel League opener with Ventura on Tuesday.

Warmer conditions reminded us to hydrate ourselves. In addition, both teams shared a mix of mental and physical fatigue, along with back soreness and pulled muscles. Nonetheless, each team battled well and showed great sportsmanship.

In the first round the Chargers’ Christian Edstrom dispatched Michael Lowe (No. 58 B16s), 6-2, with well-placed shots. With the momentum on his side, he went on to win his second round match easily. In singles, Dos Pueblos won an additional six sets from the Cougars, thanks to Richard Cheng, Peter Shao, Robert Laskin and Sean Simpson. In dubs, Eric Katz and Andy Silverstein continued to sweep their matches and lost only five games for the day. The Chargers won another four sets, thanks to Jake Roberts and Eric Zmolek and John Kim and Malcolm Sutton. Way to go Chargers!

With the victory, Dos Pueblos improves to 4-1 and 1-0 in league play. Ventura falls to 2-3 overall and 0-1 in league. The Chargers host Buena on Thursday.

Dos Pueblos 15, Ventura 3

Dos Pueblos Singles:
Christian Edstrom 2-0
Richard Cheng 1-0
Austin Cano 0-1
Peter Shao 2-0
Robert Laskin 2-0
Sean Simpson 1-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles:
Eric Katz/Andy Silverstein 3-0
Jake Roberts/Eric Zmolek 2-1
John Kim/Malcolm Sutton 2-1

Ventura Singles:
Michael Lowe 0-1
Jon Waxer 0-3
Bobby Oldt 1-0
Bill Grundler 0-2
Andrew Laubacher 0-2

Ventura Doubles:
Andrew Kunz/Ryan Maher 2-1
Brandon Bushnell/Parker Harris 0-3
Josh Bracket/Collin Masiel 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.

