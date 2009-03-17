Man Stabbed in Fight at Mesa Apartment Complex

A 21-year-old man was stabbed multiple times during a fight at an Oceano Avenue apartment complex on the Mesa early Tuesday, Santa Barbara police said.

Officers responding to a 1:48 a.m. report of a stabbing at the complex, 123 Oceano Ave., stopped a vehicle in the area and found the victim with multiple stab wounds to his upper torso, according to police Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte, a department spokesman. Friends of the victim were taking him to the hospital for treatment, Duarte said. Paramedics were called to the scene and the victim was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, were he underwent surgery and is now in intensive care.

According to police, witnesses said the victim and several friends had been fighting with two other subjects. The police report said the cause of the fight may have occurred over a loud party at the complex. The investigation is ongoing.

