Rep. Lois Capps: $412 Million in Energy-Efficiency Grants Headed California’s Way

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, has announced that California will receive nearly $412 million in weatherization and energy efficiency funding — including about $185 million for the Weatherization Assistance Program and $226 million for the State Energy Program. The funding is part of a nationwide investment of nearly $8 billion under President Obama’s American Recovery and Reinvestment Act — an investment that she said will put thousands of Americans to work.

“This funding provided by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act for energy efficiency and weatherization projects is another win-win-win,” Capps said in a statement. “It’s a win for taxpayers who can rest assured that their tax dollars are being well spent, it’s a win for our local economy with projects that will save and create jobs, and it’s a win for our environment as families, businesses, schools and other government buildings improve their energy efficiency.

“These funds to improve energy efficiency are a smart investment in our economic future and a significant down payment in our effort to become energy independent,” she said. “This is yet another example of how our recently enacted economic legislation is aiding our economy’s recovery while additionally reinvesting in priorities that will make our communities and our country stronger.”

The funding will support weatherization of homes, including adding more insulation, sealing leaks and modernizing heating and air conditioning equipment, which will pay for itself many times over.

The Weatherization Assistance Program will allow an average investment of up to $6,500 per home in energy-efficiency upgrades and will be available for families making up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level — or about $44,000 a year for a family of four.

The State Energy Program funding will be available for rebates to consumers for home-energy audits or other energy-saving improvements; development of renewable energy projects for clean electricity generation and alternative fuels; promotion of Energy Star products; efficiency upgrades for state and local government buildings; and other innovative state efforts to help save families money on their energy bills.

The Energy Department’s Weatherization Assistance Program allows low-income families to reduce their energy bills by making their homes more energy efficient, reducing heating bills by an average of 32 percent and overall energy bills by hundreds of dollars a year.

— Emily Kryder is communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.