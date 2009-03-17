Rep. Lois Capps: Obama Plan to Unlock Credit for Small Businesses Will Fuel Economic Recovery

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Monday released a statement in support of President Obama’s plans to unlock credit for small businesses:

“I applaud President Obama’s plans to help free up credit for small business owners and entrepreneurs. Small businesses are the economic engines of our communities and their success is essential to our overall economic recovery. This credit crunch has been particularly hard on small businesses that often do not have access to the same credit options as larger businesses and suffer greater injury when their customers reduce or eliminate purchases in an economic downturn.

“The plans announced by the president compliments other steps we are taking to help small businesses recovery and thrive, including several tax cuts, increased loan guarantees and reduced fees enacted under our recent economic recovery package, the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act. I look forward to working closely with President Obama as we continue our efforts to support the small businesses in our communities.”

— Emily Kryder is communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.