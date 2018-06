Rep. Lois Capps: Reported AIG Bonuses Are ‘Deeply Disturbing’

“The news that AIG intends to reward its executives with a reported $165 million in bonuses is deeply disturbing. This is after AIG reported earlier this month that it lost $61.7 billion in the fourth quarter of last year, the largest corporate loss in history. I am disgusted by AIG’s apparent violation of the public trust and poor judgment. I am pleased that President Obama’s administration is exploring all available legal options to prevent the payment of these bonuses when AIG is surviving solely because of government aid. I am also pleased that the House Financial Services Committee is holding a subcommittee hearing this week on AIG. I will continue to work with my colleagues on Capitol Hill and with the Obama administration to do what is necessary to ensure that taxpayer dollars are spent wisely.”

Rep. Lois Capps , D-Santa Barbara, on Monday released a statement on bonuses paid to executives of AIG , which to date has received more than $170 billion in taxpayer funds as part the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act . According to news reports, AIG executives received $165 million in bonuses as part of a larger total payout of a reported $450 million.

