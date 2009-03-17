San Marcos High Senior Competing for Miss Teen Santa Barbara

Matilda Dahlin is vying for a chance to represent the community at the Cities of America National Competition in Florida

Matilda Dahlin of Santa Barbara was recently selected to participate in Nationals Inc.‘s 2009 Miss Teen Santa Barbara pageant competition March 28. The San Marcos High senior submitted an application and took part in an interview session that was conducted by Anna Klejonowski, this year’s Santa Barbara pageant coordinator.

Dahlin will be competing for thousands of dollars in prizes and specialty gifts that will be distributed to contestants. She will be competing in the Miss Teen division, one of four divisions that will have girls between the ages of 7 and 19 competing in modeling routines that include casual wear and formal wear. Most important, she will display her personality and interviewing skills while interviewing with this year’s Santa Barbara judging panel. At all phases of the competition, personality is the top judging criteria for contestants.

If Dahlin were to win the title of Miss Teen Santa Barbara, she would represent the community at the Cities Of America National Competition in Orlando, Fla. More than $60,000 in prizes and awards will be presented at the national competition while each winner enjoys the all expense-paid trip of five nights and six days.

There is no cost to contestants for participating in the pageant competition, but community businesses, organizations and private individuals provide sponsorships to ensure contestants receive training, rehearsals and financial support. Among Dahlin’s sponsors are Agressive Soccer Co., Drs. Eric Edstrom and Alex Trigonis, Mama’s Bakery and Plamondon & Co.

Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor is asked to contact Klejonowski at 800.569.2487.

Hans Dahlin is a Miss Teen Santa Barbara parent.