Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 12:30 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Susan Estrich: When Is a Plea Bargain Not a Plea Bargain?

Despite pleading guilty, Madoff gets away with it one last time

By Susan Estrich | March 16, 2009 | 8:15 p.m.

Bernard Madoff pleaded guilty in federal district court in New York to all 11 counts against him, waiving his right to an indictment, avoiding the humiliation of a trial, and depriving his victims and the public of what might have been a public course in how Ponzi schemes work, and how even sophisticated investors can be played for dupes. The Madoff case was one of those where a public trial might have served a valuable purpose, an occasion for collective disgust and anger, and the only kind of satisfaction most of Madoff’s victims are likely to see.

Susan Estrich
Susan Estrich

Which is precisely why Madoff and his lawyers opted out.

In the usual case, that is to say in about 99 percent of all guilty pleas, the defendant gets some kind of break — sometimes a very big one — in exchange for sparing the system the burden of a trial. The U.S. Supreme Court has held that so fundamental and entrenched is this system that even a life or death deal — a life sentence if you plead, a death sentence if you stand trial and lose — does not unfairly burden the right to choose a trial.

But Madoff is not the usual defendant. His victims, most of whom will never see a penny from him, would not have stood for anything that looked even remotely like a deal, and neither would the public in these ugly economic times. The spirit of forgiveness is hard to muster for a guy with beach houses, boats and fancy penthouses, who seems to have lost more than $60 billion of other people’s money, including substantial assets that had been set aside for charitable use. This is a case that would be hard for the prosecution to lose. Very hard.

So, the prosecutors have made clear, no deal was offered. But you can’t stop a person who wants to plead guilty from doing so. The defendant has the right to a trial, not the government, even if in some cases the public may want or even need the ritual of a public trial.

Madoff, who is 70, is looking at a life sentence for his crimes. He had to know that coming into the courthouse to plead guilty. His bail was bound to be revoked the minute he stood convicted, not because he is a greater flight risk today than yesterday, but because he is no longer an innocent man, which makes it easier, legally speaking, to deprive him of his liberty. He had to know that, too. Goodbye, penthouse. Goodbye, freedom. Game over.

By pleading guilty, Madoff cut his losses, not in the way most defendants do, by getting rid of a couple of counts or getting the charges reduced or getting a deal for a lower sentence based on cooperation, but in the only way he could: He limited the time he will spend in the spotlight, limited the opportunity for public outcry, deprived his victims of a daily ritual for the weeks or months the trial might have lasted. We who might have liked to see him squirm, to watch his face as the mountains of lies were laid bare, will be deprived of that opportunity. We will not see him suffer. Neither will his family.

Even on this his worst day, he emphasized that the business run by his sons and brother was separate and legitimate. His family is OK. They will not have to spend millions of dollars on a hopeless effort to defend him. I suppose that speaks well for him, if only the same could be said for his victims.

— Best-selling author Susan Estrich is the Robert Kingsley Professor of Law and Political Science at the USC Law Center and was campaign manager for 1988 Democratic presidential nominee Michael Dukakis. Click here to contact her.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 