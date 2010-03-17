Boys’ Tennis: Dos Pueblos Finds Success in Singles

Chargers play tough against the Dons but drop their second league match

Under sunny and calm conditions, the Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team played another tough Channel League match against the powerhouse Dons of Santa Barbara High School. For the third time this season, the Chargers finished with a score of 7-11 — but this time, the winning sets came in singles.

Sasha Gryaznov swept his three, losing only three games, while Austin Cano took a tough set in his opening round against friend Matt Baum. Christian Edstrom snagged two sets and dropped one tight set to Nico Pollero. Lastly, Stephen Long sneaked in another set against Mitch Kuhn.

In doubles, the Dons placed some of their injured singles’ players and swept all of the doubles. Nonetheless, the Chargers put up a good fight, and the scores don’t reflect how well they fought. In playing such a solid team, the Chargers improve their game.

Everyone showed good focus and remained upbeat. Way to go, Chargers!

Dos Pueblos, 4-4 overall and 0-2 in league, will host Stockdale on Friday.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Austin Cano 1-1

Sasha Gryaznov 3-0

Christian Edstrom 2-1

Stephen Long 1-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Andy Silverstein/Eric Katz 0-3

Malcolm Sutton/Robert Laskin 0-2

Peter Shao/Sean Handley 0-2

Sean Simpson/Robert Laskin 0-1

Mitch Hanson/Eric Zmolek 0-1

Santa Barbara Singles

Matt Baum 0-2

Nico Pollero 1-1

Graham Maassen 1-1

Mitch Kuhn 0-1

Adrian Huffard 0-1

Avery Chernin 0-1

Santa Barbara Doubles

Chase Melton/Chris Williams 0-3

Dan Diaz/Jim Vaughn 0-3

Chris Grant/Logan Liddel 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.