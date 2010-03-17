Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 8:49 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Eva Inbar: Foes of Curb Extensions Can’t See the Safety for the Cars

Milpas Street bulb-outs are not our biggest challenge; in fact, they can protect our most precious assets

By Eva Inbar | March 17, 2010 | 4:07 a.m.

Two local men who appear to be on a crusade against curb extensions should think again. Curb extension are being used routinely and successfully all over the country, but in Santa Barbara, some people have developed a bizarre obsession opposing them. Granted, there are plenty of serious problems in the world today, but for some folks it’s all about curb extensions. Yet, consider: What is there not to like about them?

Curb extensions are one of the best tools in the box to increase the safety and comfort of pedestrians. They accomplish this in several ways:

» They reduce the distance a pedestrian has to travel across the street, thus reducing the chances of being hit by a car.

» They improve visibility for both pedestrians and motorists: Pedestrians who can be seen better are safer.

» They reduce the speed of turning vehicles, calming traffic and reducing chances of collisions.

» They look pretty with flowers and landscaping, and this should count for something in Santa Barbara.

» They do not extend into the traffic lanes and do not affect traffic flow.

» They do not take away parking, as only the area near the corner is included that is painted red anyway.

» They do not impede bicyclists, as they do not extend into the travel or bike lane.

The two gentlemen on a crusade forget that Milpas Street is heavily traveled not only by cars, but also by people on foot. This is a dangerous mix: Milpas Street has a high rate of accidents. Most pedestrian collisions happen when people try to cross a street, not when they are in the sidewalk. On Milpas, people have been killed and injured when crossing the street. A simple thing like a curb extension is the least we can do to help keep safe those who are most vulnerable: people on foot.

The two largest schools in the city, Santa Barbara Junior High and Santa Barbara High are on one side of Milpas; a large residential neighborhood, the Lower Eastside, is on the other. All kids walking from the Eastside to those schools must cross Milpas. At noon, hundreds of high school students crowd the intersection of Milpas and De la Guerra streets, walking to popular lunch spots. We have a collective responsibility to do our best to keep them safe. For anyone looking for a crusade, I suggest that this is the better cause.                                                                                                     

— Eva Inbar represents Santa Barbara Walks, a project of the Coalition for Sustainable Transportation.

