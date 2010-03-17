Goleta Employee Receives Hampton Hotels’ Prestigious Award

Nominated by her peers, Ashley Morehead is named a Spirit of Hampton Award winner

Hampton Hotels, the international brand of more than 1,600 midpriced Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn & Suites hotels, has honored Ashley Morehead, sales coordinator of the Hampton Inn-Goleta, with the company’s Spirit of Hampton Award.

The award signifies Morehead as a top performer within Hampton Hotels.

Nominated by peers because of exemplary loyalty, attitude and service, the chosen team member continually exceeds expectations of both customers and fellow team members. Fewer than 1 percent of all Hampton Hotels team members internationally receive this honor each year.

Morehead was nominated for the award by her peers after proving to be an exceptional role model.

“Morehead continues to make outstanding contributions to guests and team members, showing great enthusiasm in all areas of her work at the hotel,” Joe Mendez said. “We are proud of her recognition as a Spirit of Hampton Award winner, the company’s most prestigious team member award. Team members like Morehead create a welcoming and exceptional experience for guests, and impacts other team members and creates a domino effect of great service.”

Morehead represents the true spirit of Hampton Suites. Employed since March 20, 2009, Morehead has come incredibly far in her year with Hampton. She always strives to go the extra mile for each of the guests by anticipating their needs before they ask. Morehead is also consistently there for all of her co-workers, offering a helping hand whenever she is able.

As a recipient of the award, she will receive a cash prize of $350, a Spirit Award plaque and lapel pin, and other special recognition throughout their career with Hilton family of brands.

The Hampton Inn-Goleta is located at 5665 Hollister Ave.

— Denise Hembree is the sales manager for the Hampton Inn-Goleta.