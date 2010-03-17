Highway 135 Reopens After Storm-Related Repairs
Caltrans replaced drainage pipe that collapsed under the highway
By Jim Shivers | March 17, 2010 | 8:43 p.m.
Highway 135 south of the junction of Highway 1/135 between Orcutt and Los Alamos (at San Antonio Road) fully reopened Wednesday afternoon.
Caltrans has completed a $900,000 emergency repair project to replace drainage pipe under the highway that collapsed in January during a winter storm.
CalPortland of Santa Maria was the prime contractor for the project.
Click here for traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, or call 805.568.0858.
— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.
