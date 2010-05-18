Letter to the Editor: Ban Marijuana Dispensaries

Those getting rich on the marijuana dispensary gravy train would like you to believe it is a complicated issue. It is not.

Dispensaries and collectives are selling an illegal drug — plain and simple. While it is true that one must be at least age 18 to shop in these stores, the products are being sold on the secondary market to our kids — products such as pot cookies, pot lollipops and pot drinks.

Santa Barbara’s ordinance permits this to happen and in doing so promotes drug abuse in our community among our youth. We cannot stand for this.

» Pot growers and sellers include Mexican drug cartels and California Master Gardeners alike who want pot accepted into mainstream American culture.

» The ordinance seeks to expand these pot shops further into our community and increase their number.

» While 90 percent of Americans did not use marijuana last year, marijuana is the most commonly used illicit drug.

» According to Health and Human Services, the younger children are when they first use marijuana, the more they are likely to use cocaine and heroin and become drug-dependent adults.

» 80 percent of the youth in the Daniel Bryant Treatment Program started with pot.

» Medical marijuana already exists as Marinol, a pharmaceutical product widely available through prescription that has been studied and approved by the medical community and the FDA.

» There are more marijuana dispensaries in Santa Barbara than Starbucks coffee shops. Marijuana legalization will soon be a reality unless concerned Californians act now.

For these reasons, we stand with many of our most trusted community leaders and call for a ban on marijuana dispensaries in Santa Barbara.

Don’t Cannabis Our Community — what we permit, we promote.

Sharon Byrne, Mari Mender and Janet Rowse

Santa Barbara