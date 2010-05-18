Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 7:34 pm | Fair with Haze 60º

 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Ban Marijuana Dispensaries

By Sharon Byrne, Mari Mender and Janet Rowse | May 18, 2010 | 12:29 a.m.

Those getting rich on the marijuana dispensary gravy train would like you to believe it is a complicated issue. It is not.

Dispensaries and collectives are selling an illegal drug — plain and simple. While it is true that one must be at least age 18 to shop in these stores, the products are being sold on the secondary market to our kids — products such as pot cookies, pot lollipops and pot drinks.

Santa Barbara’s ordinance permits this to happen and in doing so promotes drug abuse in our community among our youth. We cannot stand for this.

» Pot growers and sellers include Mexican drug cartels and California Master Gardeners alike who want pot accepted into mainstream American culture.

» The ordinance seeks to expand these pot shops further into our community and increase their number.

» While 90 percent of Americans did not use marijuana last year, marijuana is the most commonly used illicit drug.

» According to Health and Human Services, the younger children are when they first use marijuana, the more they are likely to use cocaine and heroin and become drug-dependent adults.

» 80 percent of the youth in the Daniel Bryant Treatment Program started with pot.

» Medical marijuana already exists as Marinol, a pharmaceutical product widely available through prescription that has been studied and approved by the medical community and the FDA.

» There are more marijuana dispensaries in Santa Barbara than Starbucks coffee shops. Marijuana legalization will soon be a reality unless concerned Californians act now.

For these reasons, we stand with many of our most trusted community leaders and call for a ban on marijuana dispensaries in Santa Barbara.

Don’t Cannabis Our Community — what we permit, we promote.

Sharon Byrne, Mari Mender and Janet Rowse
Santa Barbara

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to new[email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 