New Marketing Director Joins Sansum Clinic

Jill Fonte will oversee the clinic's marketing strategy and promotion of its programs and services

Sansum Clinic has announced a valuable addition to its management team by bringing Jill Fonte on board as director of marketing.

“We are thrilled to have Jill join us to lead our marketing department,” said Paul Jaconette, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Sansum Clinic. “Our marketing and community relations programs are key to the continued growth of Sansum Clinic, and I’m confident Jill’s proven success and extensive experience will help us tremendously.”

Fonte will be responsible for developing and executing Sansum Clinic’s marketing strategy as well managing the overall branding and promotion of clinic programs and services.

Fonte joins Sansum Clinic from 401(k) Plan Solutions, where, as vice president of marketing, her strategic oversight drove the company’s growth by more than 30 percent. She previously managed marketing and communications programs for national health-care clients and financial institutions for Santa Barbara-based public affairs firm DAVIES.

Before that, Fonte served as account supervisor in the corporate public affairs practice of international public relations firm MS&L, where she oversaw statewide marketing programs for clients including Nike, General Motors and Nestlé.

Fonte has a master’s degree in business administration from Pepperdine University’s Graziadio School of Business and Management and a bachelor’s degree from Boston University.

She is a member of the Society for Healthcare Strategy and Market Development and the National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara Chapter. She is passionate about giving back to the community and volunteers her time each week as a teen mentor with the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Fighting Back Mentor Program.