Page Youth Center Sets Tryout Dates for Club Basketball

The Vipers and Rebels teams are open to local boys and girls

Tryouts for Page Youth Center’s boys’ Vipers Club basketball and girls’ Rebels Club basketball will be happening soon.

Viper boys’ fourth- and fifth-grade tryouts will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 2 and April 9. Boys’ sixth and seventh grades will try out from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 2 and April 9.

For more information, contact coach Dave Palmer, program director for the Vipers, at 805.637.1087 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

The Rebels will hold tryouts for fourth- through sixth-grade girls from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 5. Girls in seventh and eighth grades will try out from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 5. On April 12, fourth- through sixth-grade girls will try out from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., and seventh- and eighth-grade girls will try out from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Vipers and Rebels basketball clubs are both Page Youth Center programs, and tryouts and practices will take place at the center, 4540 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara.

For more information, contact Dan Munoz at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.886.2419.

— Wana Dowell is the development director for the Page Youth Center.