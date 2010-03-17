Relive the ‘80s at Auction for Santa Barbara Charter School

The community is invited to an auction from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion, 323 E. Cabrillo Blvd., to support the nonprofit Santa Barbara Charter School.
Auction items will include signed scripts from CSI: Las Vegas and House TV shows, a custom-designed surfboard and wet suit, vacation home rental, a private boat cruise in Newport Beach and more.
Money raised from the auction, featuring a 1980s theme — come dressed like it’s still the ‘80s — will help support alternative education choice in Santa Barbara and the curriculum offered at Santa Barbara Charter School.
The cost is $30 per person at the door. Admission includes a catered dinner from Country Catering, desserts, dancing and two drink tickets per guest.
— Julie Fishman is a Santa Barbara Charter School parent and auction committee member.