Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Slay Cougars, 15-3

The Chargers and the Cougars played Thursday in perfect tennis weather — cool and only breezy at times.

Again, the Dos Pueblos High School boys’ team did not play with all of its starters. Two doubles starters were out because of illness or injury.

Nonetheless, the warrior mentality set in. We wanted to do our best and be strong — no matter what. That we did, beating Ventura 15-3 and improving to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in league.

In singles, Jared Madison (No. 36, B14s) played his first high school set and played long rallies to defeat Jacob Rucker (No. 111, B16s), then snagged three games from Brendan McClain (No. 3, B16s). Coach Dodge subbed in Sean Moran, as Rucker came out to ice his wrist.

In doubles, the Chargers took eight of nine sets. Eric Katz and Ziyad Marcus lost only five games in their sweep. Newly partnered Alex Yang and Peter Shao took two tough sets before Yang came out with a sore back. Both teams exhibited fine performances as well as excellent sportsmanship.

Dos Pueblos will host Stockdale at 2:30 p.m. Friday. Way to go, Chargers!

Dos Pueblos Singles

Sean Handley (No. 114 B16s) 1-1

Jared Madison 1-1

Richard Cheng 3-0

David Chan 1-0

Greg Steigerwald 1-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Eric Katz/Ziyad Marcus 3-0

Alex Yang (#110 B14s)/Peter Shao 2-0

Matt Long/Peter Shao 1-0

Jake Roberts/Caleb Franzen 2-1

Ventura Singles

Brendan McClain 2-0

Jacob Rucker 0-1

Oscar DeSorio 0-2

Ryan Harris 0-1

Sean Moran 0-2

Bradley Shaw 0-1

Ventura Doubles

Michael Lowe (No. 102, B18s)/Brandon Bushnell 1-2

Brogan Wheland/Connor Dann 0-3

O’Ryan Bow/Wesley Harris 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.